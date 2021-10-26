Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

