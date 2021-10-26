Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.23 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,392 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Juniper Networks worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

