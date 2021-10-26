Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.07 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $24,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

ASR stock opened at $197.70 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average is $181.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

