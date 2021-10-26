Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.04% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

