Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of MasTec worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

