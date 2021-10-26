Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 611,816 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,080,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 611,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

TDS opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

