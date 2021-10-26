Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renasant stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Renasant worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

