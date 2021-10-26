Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Five9 (FIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

10/21/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

10/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $203.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/7/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,181. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.56 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

