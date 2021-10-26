Research Analysts Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.19 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

