Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 76.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,551. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.