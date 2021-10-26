Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

NYSE:QSR opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

