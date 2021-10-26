Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.
NYSE:QSR opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
