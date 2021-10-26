Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

