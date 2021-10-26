Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

