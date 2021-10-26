Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ROIC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,418. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

