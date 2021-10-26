Reviewing AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Neovasc -1,162.20% -66.97% -44.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Neovasc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -3.33 Neovasc $1.96 million 26.93 -$28.69 million ($1.71) -0.46

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neovasc. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIT Therapeutics and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neovasc has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.08%. Given Neovasc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Summary

Neovasc beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

