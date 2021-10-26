Reviewing Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medifocus and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.00 -$1.47 million N/A N/A DexCom $1.93 billion 28.54 $493.60 million $3.10 183.34

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medifocus and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 3 13 0 2.81

DexCom has a consensus target price of $516.93, suggesting a potential downside of 9.05%.

Risk and Volatility

Medifocus has a beta of 5.36, indicating that its share price is 436% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DexCom beats Medifocus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

