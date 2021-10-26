Reviewing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SiriusPoint and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.73 $143.52 million N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.28 $133.32 million $3.40 11.86

SiriusPoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horace Mann Educators.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% Horace Mann Educators 12.54% 9.77% 1.26%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Horace Mann Educators on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.