Rewardiqa Price Up 120.3% Over Last Week (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $83,934.88 and approximately $372.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 120.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

