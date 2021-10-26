Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 342.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

