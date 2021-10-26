RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7763 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

