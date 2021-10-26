Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,671 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniVest Fund makes up 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVF remained flat at $$9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,886. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

