Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,415 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 57,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,673. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.