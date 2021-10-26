Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,852. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

