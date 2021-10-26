Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.71.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.