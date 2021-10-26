Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
