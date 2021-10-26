Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

