Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $86,901.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $87,067.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $112,619.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.