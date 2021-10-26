Rocket Vault Price Tops $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00077935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00103120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,180.81 or 1.00137954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.96 or 0.06826551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

