Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $22,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 116,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

