Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 370.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.