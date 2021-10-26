Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $15.28 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $15.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $487.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.79. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.