Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $143.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.