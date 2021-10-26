Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 363,299 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,299 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,094,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Shares of TMUS opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

