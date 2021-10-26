Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $100.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

