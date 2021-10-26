RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $212.24 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00077186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.18 or 1.00229324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.42 or 0.06705657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002635 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 785,993,341 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

