SafeBlast Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $665,305.22 and approximately $189,931.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,095.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.00997711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00248266 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

