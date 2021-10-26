SakeToken (SAKE) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $55,831.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SakeToken has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,260,324 coins and its circulating supply is 101,838,384 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

