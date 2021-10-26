Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $226,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SC stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

