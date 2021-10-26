Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

Saputo stock opened at C$30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.76 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$30.68 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.58.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

