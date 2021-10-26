Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $776.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SARTF. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $776.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $685.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $359.05 and a 1 year high of $947.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $767.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.97.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

