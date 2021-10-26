Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s (SUVPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SUVPF opened at $622.98 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $421.25 and a 12-month high of $736.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $645.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.46.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

