Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLB. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.65.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

