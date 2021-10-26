Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 302,142 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 136.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,142 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of MGM Growth Properties worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

MGP opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.