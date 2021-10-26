Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $26,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

