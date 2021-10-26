Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

