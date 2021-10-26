Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 128,096 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

AN opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,186,293 shares of company stock valued at $145,892,486. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

