Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,182 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

