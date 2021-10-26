Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $23.32 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 230,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.