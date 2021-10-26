Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.94.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.91 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.45 and a 12-month high of C$17.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.39.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

