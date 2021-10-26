Scotiabank Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IGM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.25.

IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$48.70. 58,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm has a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.45. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$48.99.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

