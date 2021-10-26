Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American Express’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.90. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

NYSE:AXP opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

